I can return to the Black Queens – Mercy Tagoe hints

Former Black Queens trainer Mercy Tagoe

Former Black Queens head coach, Mercy Tagoe says she will not rule out a return to handle Ghana’s senior women’s team (Black Queens).

Having managed the Queens from 2019 to 2023, Madam Tagoe led the team to victory in the maiden edition of the West Africa Football Union Zone B tournament in Abidjan in 2018, making her the first female coach to serve as an interim coach to the Black Queens.



However, she was shown the exit due to the unimpressive performance of the team.



She has however indicated her willingness to return to the role in the future.



“Coaching is full of uncertainties. Kwesi Appiah was [head coach of the] Black Stars," the veteran trainer, who became the first-ever woman to handle the national team told Citi Sports.



"He went for a while and he came back. I can come back. You never know. I am still a coach," she added.

Appiah led the Black Stars to qualify for the 2014 Mundial in Brazil but was sacked following the team's early exit.



He, however, returned to lead the Black Stars to the 2019 AFCON but got dismissed a second time after a poor showing.



Meanwhile, the Black Queens are currently in the next round of the 2024 Women's Olympic Games qualifiers following their impressive 7:0 aggregate win over Guinea, having secured a 4-0 victory in the first leg and 3-0 in the return leg encounter.



Swish manager Nora Häuptle and her charges will take on Benin in the next round of the qualifiers.



LSN /DO