I can sacrifice to help Felix Annan get back to his best - Abubakari Damba

Former Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan

Former Ghana international Abubakari Damba has offered to help former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan get back to his best.

The former Asante Kotoko shot-stopper lost his number one position at club level to Razak Abalorah last season due to lack of play-time.



Annan had struggled to reclaim top spot and was relegated to the bench under former Kotoko coaches Maxwell Konadu and Mariano Barreto.



According to Abubakari Damba, he will advised Felix Annan to join a club that will guarantee him more playing time.



“The player can be as good as anything but if he is psychologically and mentally exhausted he cannot express himself. He played about four games and that is not the best for a top goalkeeper who wants to remain relevant”, he told Happy FM.

“He needs to give himself some new challenges and opportunities. For me he wants a new challenge and needs to take some time off so he gets his mental stability back.



“It is very important or else he will fail whole fully. He should move on, Kotoko is always there and he can always make a return. He has played there for a decade. There is no opportunity at the club now and he must move on.



“If I was him, I will go to a team with less pressure and play game in and game out so that he can regain his confidence. I would wish to take him to Real Tamale United. I can sacrifice to help Felix Annan get back to his best.”