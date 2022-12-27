I can solve Black Stars goal-scoring problem – Maxwell Boakye

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Maxwell Boakye

Ghanaian international, Maxwell Boakye believes he can solve the Black Stars goal-scoring problem when given the opportunity.

Since the exclusion of Asamoah Gyan from the Black Stars in 2019, Ghana has struggled in scoring goals in major tournaments.



The team has experimented with several strikers but none of them has been able to make the position his own.



In an interview with Footballghana.com, the former Hearts of Oak forward asserted he can help in solving the goal-scoring problem when given the opportunity.

“When given the chance, I can help solve the goal-scoring problem. I watched Inaki Williams at the World Cup and I think he had a good tournament though he didn’t score. Ghanaians were not so happy with him but to me, he did well for the nation. Truth be told, I can score goals for the Black Stars when given the opportunity because I know what I am capable of doing”



Boakye who joined the Mozambique outfit, Ferroviaro de Maputo in the summer window has scored ten goals and provided five assists in 19 games so far.



The former Karela United striker also has five man-of-the-match awards, which is a clear indication of his outstanding performance in Mozambique.