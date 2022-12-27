3
Menu
Sports

I can solve Black Stars goal-scoring problem – Maxwell Boakye

Maxwell Boakye 1024x1024 3 Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Maxwell Boakye

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Maxwell Boakye believes he can solve the Black Stars goal-scoring problem when given the opportunity.

Since the exclusion of Asamoah Gyan from the Black Stars in 2019, Ghana has struggled in scoring goals in major tournaments.

The team has experimented with several strikers but none of them has been able to make the position his own.

In an interview with Footballghana.com, the former Hearts of Oak forward asserted he can help in solving the goal-scoring problem when given the opportunity.

“When given the chance, I can help solve the goal-scoring problem. I watched Inaki Williams at the World Cup and I think he had a good tournament though he didn’t score. Ghanaians were not so happy with him but to me, he did well for the nation. Truth be told, I can score goals for the Black Stars when given the opportunity because I know what I am capable of doing”

Boakye who joined the Mozambique outfit, Ferroviaro de Maputo in the summer window has scored ten goals and provided five assists in 19 games so far.

The former Karela United striker also has five man-of-the-match awards, which is a clear indication of his outstanding performance in Mozambique.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: