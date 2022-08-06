0
'I can't believe this' - Sean Safo-Antwi reacts to Ghana's disqualification from the 4x100m finals

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian athlete, Sean Safo-Antwi, is saddened by Ghana's disqualification from the 4x100m finals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sean Safo-Antwi, alongside Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Ageh, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu, finished 3rd in Heat 2 to qualify for the finals.

The men's team finished 3rd in Heat 2 to pick up a slot in the finals with a time of 39.05s.

However, Sean Safo-Antwi and his team won't be participating in the finals after Ghana's disqualification due to the Ghana Athletics Association's (GAA) negligence in following due process.

"I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS!", disappointed Safo-Antwi took to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

According to a report by Citi FM's Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, team Ghana has been disqualified for not notifying the organizers at least an hour before swapping Joseph Paul Amoah with Abdul Rasheed Saminu.

