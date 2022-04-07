I can’t predict outcome of upcoming Kotoko vs. Hearts 'clash' – Eric Bekoe

Former Kotoko player, Eric Bekoe

Due to the form of current leaders of the ongoing Ghana Premier league, Asante Kotoko, many would have expected a former player of the Kumasi-based club, Eric Bekoe, to easily predict the Kotoko versus Hearts of Oak’s game on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

But the former goal king of the GPL has opted to stay neutral.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot Focal Sports show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Eric Bekoe who was asked to predict the outcome of the Super Clash stated candidly that:



“It’s a game that does not follow form guard so it makes it very difficult to predict. I remember in 2006 in Kotoko, we had a very fine form and we thought we would have beaten Heart by more than three goals but no, it was so difficult for us. It’s a different game altogether.”

Kotoko are leading the league table with 46 points after 23 matches while Accra Hearts of Oak are lying in the 4th position with 36 points.



The first leg of the titanic clash ended in a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.