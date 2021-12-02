I can't prevent my players from representing Ghana – Hasaacas Ladies coach

Hasaacas Ladies were runners up in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s League
Black Queens lost their ticket to the AWCON with a defeat to Nigeria
Basigi said he will be happy to see his players dominate Black Queens call-up
Hasaacas Ladies head coach, Yusif Basigi, has denied reports that he prevented some of his players from accepting Black Queens invitation.
The Ghana Women’s Premier League champions had only one player in the Black Queens team that was eliminated in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers by the Super Falcons of Nigeria.
Ghanaians wondered why Hasaacas Ladies had only one player in the team.
However, it was reported that Yusif Basigi prevented his key players from joining the Black Stars because of their preparations for the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.
Reacting to these reports in an interview with Citi TV, he stated that his allegiance to Ghana will always be paramount.
“I am a Ghanaian and a patriot, I have worked for the national team since 2011. It’s not about the Black Queens, it’s about Ghana. If I should say my players should not play for the Black Queens it means I don’t love the country.
“It is not about individuals because the national team is for the nation. I don’t see why I would prevent my players from representing the national team,’’ he added.
