I can’t see the 10 million Kotoko supporters, I’m struggling - Nana Yaw Amponsah admits

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed that he is struggling to identify the ten million supporters Kotoko claim to have because their absence and silence is hampering the development of the club.



Nana Yaw Amponsah who has promised to build a stadium in 18-months for the Porcupine Warriors if 100,000 supporters of the club can pay $100 each in an interview, stated that it would be even difficult to get even ten thousand fans to make payment.



“It would be a difficult task to get one hundred thousand supporters to raise funds for the construction of the stadium,” Nana Yaw Amponsah told Oyerepa FM.

“Ask me how I will find the 100, 000 supporters, even 10,000 supporters and I will struggle to get them to step out,” he added.



The Kotoko CEO also explained that the club relies significantly on supporters for running its daily activities but their failure to invest in the club has affected the club.



He said, “I’m struggling, I struggling to see the thousands who will die and more will come, I can’t see them. I want to see them.



“They are the ones who fuel us but we are short of fuel and I’m very passionate about this,” Nana Yaw Amponsah concluded.



According to the club’s CEO, Kotoko would own a twenty thousand capacity stadium if his administration can raise $10 million from supporters commitment.