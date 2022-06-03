I can't tell if Ogum will lead Kotoko to Africa - Kotoko board member

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr.Prosper Narteh Ogum

Board member of Asante Kotoko football Club, Alhaji Abu Lamini has stated that he is not in the position to tell if the coach of the team, Dr.Prosper Narteh Ogum will lead the for the CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League title for a record 24times following their 1-1 draw with Ashanti Gold at Obuasi Len Clay stadium on Thursday.



The Porcupine Warriors clinched the title with three matches left to play as they sit at the summit of the league table with 60 points.



This is Asante Kotoko’s first Ghana Premier League title in seven years, having last won it in 2014. Winning the league means Kotoko will represent Ghana in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot 93.9FM's 'Focal Sports' show, Alhaji Abu Lamini ,while answering a question in line with whether management of the team would maintain the current head Coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum in order to lead the team to participate in the CAF Champions league, said:



"I can't really tell for now...The decision to retain coach Prosper Narteh as head coach going to Africa will depend on the board".



The ardent board member of the Current League Champions added that, "The board in our next meeting will decide on that".