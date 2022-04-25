0
I can’t tell what was wrong with my players against Legon Cities – Ogum after Kotoko’s defeat

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum appeared lost in his post-match interview on Sunday afternoon following the team’s 3-1 defeat to Legon Cities FC.

Speaking in his interview, the coach stressed that he can’t fathom what was wrong with his players on the field of play.

“I can’t really tell…They looked so slow on the field of play, their movement wasn’t the usual movement. I can’t really tell what was actually wrong with them on the field,” Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum shared.

Putting the defeat behind him, the Asante Kotoko coach has rallied his team to look forward to the next challenge.

He noted that his team will work hard in training this week to ensure they bounce back to winning ways on the next matchday.

“It’s a game over so we only have to make sure that we get back and do the right things for the next game,” Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum shared.

Despite the 3-1 shocking defeat to Legon Cities FC, Asante Kotoko remain top of the Ghana Premier League table.

The reds remain the favourites to finish the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as champions.

