I can't wait to feature against Brazil - New Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey

Black Stars player, Tariq Lamptey

New Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey says he feels excited and ready for Ghana's friendly against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The Brighton and Hove Albion right-back is among the five players who have been handed a maiden call-up to the national team having completed their nationality switch in June.



As part of the preparations for the 2022 World Cup, the four-time African champions will take on the five-time world champions in an international friendly in France.



Speaking ahead of the game, the former Chelsea defender said he feels proud and excited ahead of the game.



According to him, he is looking forward to making his debut against the South American side.

"I am very proud to be here and I am really determined to train hard, give the best as I can and I looking forward to the game on Friday," he told the Ghana FA website.



"In this game, you have to prepare very well, you prepare based on how you want to play and we are already excited and looking forward to play against the team on Friday," he added.



Ghana will take on Nicaragua in their next friendly game in Spain.



The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay for the Mundial scheduled to be played from November 20 to December 18 later this year.