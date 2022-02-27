I can’t work with GFA because they don’t like the truth – Charles Taylor

GFA appoints new Black Stars management committee team

Stephen Appiah earn Black Stars appointment



GFA dissolves old Black Stars management committee



Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has opined that it will be difficult for him to work with the Ghana Football Association(GFA) because the body is not truthful.



There have been suggestions that the ex-players of the Black Stars should be involved in the team's activities to inspire the current group just like African champions Senegal.



Taylor, who made 16 appearances for the Blak Stars subscribed to the assertion but believes the GFA does not operate on truth.

"It’s true but then you ask if the Ghanaian system is the same as Senegal? Ghana we don’t like the truth, especially the GFA. Stephen Appiah was there but they sacked him because he might see something that is not pleasing to him and might want to say it. But you say it they will find any means and sack you. So whoever gets to the GFA becomes quiet. You cannot speak the truth because of bad leadership," he said on GhanaWeb's Sports Check.



Taylor implied that he has been a critic of the Black Stars call-ups and would want that to end.



"There have noticed that we ex-players might complain about certain things. Me, for instance, I complain about the selection for the national team, which I think is bad."



Appiah was appointed to join the Black Stars technical team for the World Cup 2014. However, the technical team got dismissed after Ghana failed to qualify from their group.



The suggested involvement of legendary Black Stars players has been undertaken by the current Kurt Okraku led administration. The likes of Anthony Yeboah, Samuel Osei were granted access to the team during the AFCON 2021.

Earlier this month, the GFA handed Stephen Appiah his second appointment at the Blak Stars. This time, he joins 5 others too from the Black Stars management committee.



"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.



"Other Members of the Committee include Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.



The Management Committee has ultimate responsibility of directing the activities of the team, ensuring it is well run and delivering the outcomes, monitoring the activities of the Technical team, the Medical team, and the Playing body to ensure they are keeping with the founding principles, objectives, and values of the team." Statement of the appointment reads.



