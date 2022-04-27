I can train potent strikers for the Black Stars - Dan Owusu

Former Ghana star Dan Owusu

Former Ghana star Dan Owusu says he can help the Black Stars of Ghana get lethal strikers ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has struggled for regular supply of goals since Asamoah Gyan unofficially retired from the Black Stars in 2019 after the AFCON.



The Black Stars defeated fierce rivals Nigeria to book their place at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and are already making plans to beef up the goal shy attack.



Ghana's biggest problem during the World Cup qualifiers and even at the 2021 AFCON was their lack of a potent attacking threat with the likes of Jordan Ayew, and others rarely scoring with Andre Ayew emerging as the top scorer for the team with a paltry three goals during the World Cup qualifiers.



But it appears a solution has been found as former Ghana striker Daniel Owusu who made his name in Ghana football in the 70's and 80's is ready to train our goal shy strikers.



Speaking in an interview with Koforidua based Bryt Fm, the revered three time Ghana League goal king says that he is ready to help train the strikers if the GFA will allow him.

“I can help train potent strikers for the Black Stars when given the opportunity. It is about time the FA engage some of us. I was once a striker so I know what is involve when it comes to goal scoring”



“A lot goes into goal scoring, so when you are not good enough you can be a good striker. During the AFCON, Egypt had former players on the technical which paid off for them. They had goalkeepers coach, defense coach, and strikers coach who are all former players of the national team and it yielded results”



Daniel Owusu never traveled outside Ghana as was the case in the 1970's and featured prominently for Bofoakwa Tano, BA United and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



It will be the fourth time Ghana will be playing at the FIFA World Cup and have been placed in group H alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.