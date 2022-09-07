5
I chose to join Hearts of Oak because it’s the best team in the league - Konadu Yiadom

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak new signing, Konadu Yiadom has opened up on why he chose to join the Ghana Premier League giants.

After weeks of doubt, the Phobians have today officially announced the signing of the former West Africa Football Club defender on a three-year contract.

“Let's make history together,” an official club statement from the Phobians said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media team of Hearts of Oak after his unveiling, Konadu Yiadom noted that he joined the team because it is the best in the local league.

“I chose the best team in our league because I have to achieve my career ambitions.

“This is where the aim will be most fulfilled. It’s a dream come true,” the highly-rated defender said.

Having already trained with Hearts of Oak, the youngster is in line to start for Aduana Stars this weekend on the opening weekend of the new Ghana Premier League season.

