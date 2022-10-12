0
I chose to work with coach Horejš because I believe he can help me improve - Ishaku Konda

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Jablonec strengthened their squad this week with the signing of 23-year-old Ghanaian stopper Ishaku Konda, who last played for Fortuna Lize at Dynamo České Budějovice, where he met the current coach of the green and white colors, David Horejš.

Speaking after joining Jablonec Konda said he was excited and ready to play for the team.

"I'm very happy that I could join a club like Jablonec. It's an amazing club and a wonderful city. I can't wait for the matches in the green and white jersey," he told fkjablonec.cz

The former player of Asokwa FC had been training with Jablonec for a few days.

"My first days at the new club were pleasant, I had a nice welcome. I know the coaches and I'm really happy that I can work with them again,"

"Coach David Horejš has been more than a father to me since the first days we worked together. We are well connected and sometimes we communicate in German. He really helped me improve a lot and I chose to work with him again because I believe he can make me I would like to thank him and the implementation team for their trust,"

