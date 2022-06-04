I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has lifted the lid on his decision to convert to the Islamic religion.



According to the Arsenal midfielder, he converted to the Islamic religion because of his girlfriend whom he loves dearly and would do anything to make happy.



The news about Thomas Partey's conversion to Islam was made public by Chief Arsenal reporter for football London, Chris Wheatley, via a Facebook post with an image of the Ghanaian standing beside a Muslim cleric.

However, the Black Stars midfielder has now confirmed that he has converted while interacting with broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah.



"I'm now a Muslim and I converted because of my girlfriend whom I love very much. My Muslim name is Yakubu," Thomas Partey stated.



There have been reports that Partey's new girlfriend is Sarah Bella as he has been seen cruising in a car with C Kay’s ‘love nwantiti’ playing in the background with the Moroccan.



