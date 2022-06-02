0
I could've played for Ghana if they had approached me - Chris Hughton

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton says he could have played for the Black Stars of Ghana if they had come calling.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender won 53 caps for the Republic of Ireland - playing at the 1988 European Championship and being part of the squad for the 1990 World Cup.

Hughton who was born in England to a Ghanaian father and Irish mother made his debut for Ireland in 1979 but admits he could have played for Ghana if they showed interest.

"My Ghanaian side was a strong part of me as well," he told BBC Africa in an interview.

"Of course, representing the Republic of Ireland [it] was a lot closer. There were a lot more players playing for the Republic of Ireland that were in the same position as me - that would have had Irish parents but were born in England.

"But yes, certainly, if Ghana had come in at the time [I could have played].

"I made my debut for the Republic of Ireland in 1979. And Ghana, since then, has qualified for World Cups. Times were different then but yes, it could have been a possibility."

He was made the technical advisor of the Black Stars in February this year and will continue till after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

