I could have been on the same level with Messi and Ronaldo - Mario Balotelli

Italian-born Ghanaian, Mario Balotelli has said he could have reached the height to be regarded as a football great like Paris Saint Germain superstar, Lionel Messi, and Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.



He believes missing some chances in his career prevented him from getting to the apex.

In an interview with The Athletic, the former Inter Milan striker said in terms of quality, he is at the same level as both Messi and Ronaldo.



“I missed some chances to be at that level,” he said as quoted by dailystar.co.uk.



“But I am 100 percent sure that my quality is the same level as these people, but I… I missed some chances, you know? It happens.



“And nowadays, I cannot say I’m as good as Ronaldo, because Ronaldo won how many golden balls (Ballons d’Or)? Five?

Nonetheless, the erstwhile Manchester City forward admitted that it will be impossible to compare himself to Messi and Ronaldo but not in terms of quality.



“You cannot compare yourself to Messi and Ronaldo, nobody can. But if we’re talking about only quality, football quality, I have nothing to be jealous of them, to be honest.”



Balotelli also admitted that the biggest mistake he did in his career was leaving Manchester City in 2013.



“I think that was my biggest mistake, to leave City,” he said.

“Even in the year when I left, I played very well in Milan for a year and a half, but after that, I had some problems.



“And now that I’m older, I know that I shouldn’t have left City at that time.



“All these years seeing City improving, improving and improving. I could have been here like Sergio Aguero for a long time.



He said he could have won Ballon d'Or if he had stayed.

“If I had my mindset now, when I was at City, probably one golden ball (Ballon d’Or) I could have won, I’m sure about this. But you know, when you grow up, you mature more, so…”



Mario Ballotelli,31, currently plays for Adana Demirspor in Turkey.



Despite not reaching his full potential, Ballotelli has 8 major trophies to his credit. His trophy haul includes UEFA Champions League, Serie A, and the English Premier League.



He also won the golden boy award in 2010.