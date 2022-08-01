1
I could have scored more goals – Konigsdorffer after brace in Hamburg’s win

Ransford Konigsdorffer 610x400 Black Stars new striker Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Mon, 1 Aug 2022

Black Stars new striker Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer believes he could have scored more goals in Hamburg's victory over SpVgg Bayreuth in the German DFB Pokal first round.

The 20-year-old forward climbed off the bench in the second half to inspire Hamburg to a string comeback to beat Bayreuth.

Konigsdorffer replaced Filip Bilbija in the 46th minute, with Hamburg a goal down. The German-born Ghanaian levelled the score with seven minutes remaining to send the game into extra time.

The Bundesliga II side shot in the lead seven minutes into extra time through Sebastian Schonlau before the youngster wrapped up victory in the 111th minute.

After the game, the Ghanaian striker rued missed chances in the game as he believes he could have scored more than two goals.

"We're one lap ahead; that's crucial," he said. "The fact that I was even able to score my first goal for HSV is, of course, all the better for me. But I could have scored more goals than my two; I had a lot of good chances, such as the crossbar header." implement deed. So we ran and played Bayreuth tired, and when their strength was fading more and more, we struck and, in the end, deservedly won.

Konigsdorffer joined Hamburg in the summer transfer window from Dynamo Dresden and has been in blistering form, scoring his first two competitive goals for the club.

