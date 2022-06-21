1
Menu
Sports

I could have scored more goals in the GPL - Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Painstil Stars.jfif Joseph Painstil

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Former Tema Youth star, Joseph Painstil, says he could have scored more goals if he completed a full season in the Ghana Premier League.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season before going on loan to Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports, the former RedBullAcademy player was confident he would have scored more goals.

“I never expected it but I was happy to have scored that number of goals. I didn’t finish the season but I could have won the goal king if I stayed for the full season”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.

Joseph Paintsil after his loan spell at Ferencvaros, joined Genk on a four-year deal from Ghanaian side Tema Youth.

The Belgium side paid three million euros to sign the talented winger from Tema Youth.

Painstil currently holds the record as the most expensive player signed from the Ghanaian transfer market by a foreign club.

In the just-ended season in the Belgium top-flight league, he made 28 appearances and scored three goals with two assists.

He was part of the Black Stars team that qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
Related Articles: