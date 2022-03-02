I could have won Balon d'Or at Man City - Balotelli

Former Manchester City striker, Mario Balotelli

Italian-born Ghanaian, Mario Balotelli has said he could have won Ballon d'Or if not for his naïve behavior during his time at Manchester City.



He was tipped to reach his full potential at City after showing glimpses of an elite forward during his time at Inter.



However, the major highlight of his three years- 2010 to 2013 in the Premier League was his consistent indiscipline behavior, which cost him fines.



Speaking to The Athletic, Balotelli said his period at City could have won him a Balon d'Or award, implying that his immaturity made the accolade elude him.

“If I had my mindset now, when I was at City, probably one golden ball (Ballon d’Or) I could have won, I’m sure about this. But you know, when you grow up, you mature more, so…”



Balotelli also admitted that the biggest mistake he did in his career was leaving Manchester City in 2013 to join AC Milan.



“I think that was my biggest mistake, to leave City,” he said.



“Even in the year when I left, I played very well in Milan for a year and a half, but after that, I had some problems.



“And now that I’m older, I know that I shouldn’t have left City at that time.



“All these years seeing City improving, improving and improving. I could have been here like Sergio Aguero for a long time.

Balotelli during his time at Manchester City won the Premier League and the FA.



He had already won the Golden boy award in 2010 and the treble with Inter before joining City in 2010.



Mario Ballotelli,31, currently plays for Adana Demirspor in Turkey.



Despite not reaching his full potential, Ballotelli has 8 major trophies to his credit. His trophy haul includes UEFA Champions League, Serie A, and the English Premier League.



He also won the golden boy award in 2010.