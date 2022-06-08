I couldn't abandon King Faisal - Alhaji Grusah on why he didn't join Black Stars in Angola

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Black Stars Management Committee Member, Alhaji Karim Grusah has disclosed why he was not part of Ghana's entourage for the trip to Angola for the game against the Central African Republic.



The Black Stars on Sunday, June 5, 2022, drew 1-1 with the Central Africa Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.



Among the many missing faces was Alhaji Grusah but he has said that he couldn't abandon his club, King Faisal who are battling relegation in the Ghana Premier League to follow the Black Stars.

"You know King Faisal are battling relegation in the league so I couldn't abandon them and follow the Black Stars in Angola," he told Saddick Adams in an interview on Accra-based Angel FM.



He added that he couldn't watch the game but was told that Central Africa Republic was a team that shouldn't have picked a point against the Black Stars.



"I didn't watch the game but was told that the game was against a team that we should have beaten. I was also told that dropping 7 players from the team that played against Madagascar accounted for our inability to win the game."



The Black Stars are currently preparing for the four-nation tournament against Japan, Chile and Tunisia.



King Faisal on the other hand beat Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 as they continue to battle against relegation in the Ghana Premier League.