I couldn’t play for Black Stars because Nyantakyi said Gyan was more experienced – Fiamenyo

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Gilbert Fiamenyo has opened up on why he never got a chance to play for Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.

Fiamenyo was one of the most active players in the Ghana Premier League during his prime but never earned a call-up to the national team despite bagging the goals.



Narrating his ordeal on why he missed the chance to play for the Black Stars, the striker said, the former Ghana Football Association president, Kwasi Nyantakyi explained that Asamoah Gyan could not be dropped for him to be in the team.



In an interview with Ernest Brew Smith, Fiamenyo said, “I nearly got an invitation to play for the Black Stars in a friendly because Kwasi Nyantakyi said I should be part of the team.



“But the issue he explained was, the team couldn’t drop Asamoah Gyan for me because he was our top striker.



“I remember the supporters wanted to see me play for the Black Stars because I had become popular and the argument was that Asamoah Gyan had seen it all so the fans wanted me to get the opportunity to showcase my talent but it didn’t happen,” the striker added.

The 29-year-old who is currently back after his stint with Al-Nasr Benghazi in Libya professed that his failure to play for the Black Stars in his prime still hurts him.



“It hurts that I couldn’t play for the senior national team because I played for U-20, local Black Stars and the U-23. If not for injuries I think I would have gone far by now,” he said.



