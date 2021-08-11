I couldn't stop Kamaldeen's strike - Lens goalkeeper

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Lens goalkeeper Jean-Louis Loca has stated that he could do nothing to stop the super debut goal of Kamaldeen Sulemana.

During their first meeting of the campaign, Kamaldeen needed just 14 minutes to introduce himself, curling one sublimely into the net.



After the game, the opposition goalkeeper admitted the he could not stop the goal with his best efforts.

“I see he's staring at Steven (Fortes) and then, to be very frank, I'm so far from the ball that I feel like it's going to come out. I always try to see what I could have done better, but, for once, I will not flog myself ,” Loca admitted



Kamaldeen was named in the Ligue 1 team of the week despite the game ending in a 1-1 draw.