I couldn’t watch it – Kwame Sefa Kayi on arrival of Christian Atsu’s body

Ace broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi

Ace broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi has disclosed that he stayed away from watching the arrival of the body of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu due to the anguish and pain he would have gone through had he watched.

Kwame Sefa Kayi said the experience could have broken him hence his decision to stay away from the ceremony at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, April 19, 2023.



The host of Peace FM Kokrokoo program confessed to not having any personal experience with Christian Atsu but was impressed by his charity works.



Sefa Kayi sent a message of condolence to the family of the late footballer and wished them God’s strength as they navigate one of the most difficult periods in their lives.



“I was watching it with some relative but I stopped because I couldn’t. If I stayed to watch it, I would have cried. It is very painful. I never had a personal encounter with him but you hear all the things people have said and it hurts. We all knew there was going to be bad news but the little I watched on TV was heart-breaking. It felt like my son or younger brother” he said on Peace FM.



The body of Christian Atsu arrived in Ghana on Sunday to a short ceremony which was attended by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, his family and some members of the football fraternity.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia promised that the government will work with the family to give Atsu a befitting funeral.

“It is a very sad day that we are here to receive the remains of our brother, Christian Atsu. The earthquake that struck Turkey was devastating, and we prayed every day that passed for our brother to be found but when he was found, he was no more,” he said.



“He was much loved and we will surely miss him. It is a very painful loss, and we pray that the soul of our brother rests in the bosom of our maker. We extend our sincere condolences to the entire family for their loss and I would like to say that the State will be fully involved with the family in providing him a befitting burial,” Bawumia declared.



Christian Atsu was declared dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after his body was discovered in the rubble of his Hatay apartment.



The declaration marked an end to twelve days of search and rescue for the Ghanaian who played for Hatayspor.



His death was confirmed by his agent Nana Sechere in a tweet in the early hours of Saturday with further corroborations from his club and Ghanaian embassy in Turkey.



