I'd love to play with Messi - Baba Rahman discloses

Lionel Messi And Baba Rahman Scaled Lionel Messi (left) and Baba Rahman (right)

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has admitted that if he had to choose between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he would prefer to play with the Argentine star.

Messi and Ronaldo have made history in football as the world's best players, breaking numerous records and winning 12 Ballon d'Or between them. Messi currently has seven victories, while Ronaldo has five.

“It’s a difficult question [choosing between Ronaldo and Messi]. They have their strengths. [If I had to play with one], I would choose Messi. His final passes, hold-up play, and movement are unique,” he said to TV3 Sports.

In the same interview, Rahman also revealed that if he had to change his position, he would choose the right wing.

“[I would play] right-wing. It feels so satisfying watching a left-footer cutting inside and curling the ball into the net.”

The left-back has returned to Chelsea after playing for Reading on loan. He will look to impress Thomas Tuchel ahead of the new campaign.

The Chelsea defender is set to join the Blues' pre-season squad, hoping to impress manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 27-year-old who recently achieved 45 caps for Ghana, has a lot of suitors, who are hoping to acquire his services this summer window.

