I deserve Black Stars call up - Kotoko’s Imoro Ibrahim insists

Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim has stated that he deserves a call up to the national team just like any other Ghanaian player.
According to the left-back, he always gets disappointed whenever he is snubbed despite his efforts at the club level in the Ghana Premier League.
Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, the player said, "I deserve Black Stars call up".
"This is because it is not easy to make seven or more assists as a defender in Ghana Premier League. However, I feel my time will come, so I will not give up because I know I will have my chance one day," he added.
Imoro Ibrahim was left out of Ghana's squad that played Madagascar and Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The 22-year-old played an instrumental role in Kotoko's campaign to win this season's Ghana Premier League trophy.
