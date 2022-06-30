'I deserve to be the player of the season' - Bechem United's Augustine Okrah

Bechem United forward, Augustine Okrah

Bechem United star, Augustine Okrah, claims he is the best player for the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Speaking on Wontumi FM in Kumasi, the former Kotoko player pinpointed himself as the best player in the just ended domestic top-flight.



When asked who deserves to be chosen as the best player of the season, he said, “I am number one because I believe I deserve to be the player of the season.”



The winger was instrumental in the MTN FA Cup competition putting his team in the final round though they could not win.



He also helped to place his team second on the row of the Ghana Premier League table.

Okrah seems to have enjoyed himself in the league by scoring 14 goals for his club in the Ghana Premier League and four other goals in the MTN FA Cup out of five in all games played.



The player believes that he stands tall, though there have been a number of players who also performed excellently well this season.



Based on the numbers and contributions of all players in the competition, the winger claimed to be on top saying “Yaw Annor, Afriyie Barnieh and Mbella had a good season but I think I deserve it.”