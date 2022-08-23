I deserve to play - Kudus Mohammed tells Ajax coach

Kudus Mohammed

Ghana ace, Kudus Mohammed has told Ajax, Alfred Schreuder, he deserves to play.

The 21-year-old despite an impressive pre-season with the Dutch champions is yet to start a game for the club in the ongoing Eredivisie.



The former Right to Dream Academy forward was introduced in the last 20 minutes in their away win against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.



Schreuder, after the game, revealed that they have held three meetings with the playmaker after reports emerged that Kudus could be on his way to Everton this summer.



"We spoke with him 3 times because he also thinks he should play," says Schreuder.

"Of course, I see that he is disappointed now and then. It's about whether you can control that emotion for the team. He handles that well," he added.



In the meeting, the Ghana ace insisted that he deserves to feature regularly.



Kudus, who joined the Dutch giants has so far made three appearances.