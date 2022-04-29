0
I didn't pay attention to persons who complained about my Ghana call up - Wollacot

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars number one goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot says that he did not pay any attention to persons who complained about his call up to the Black Stars.

In October, 2021, he made his debut for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe but fast forward he is the number one goalkeeper despite some initial doubts about his abilities.

The Bristol born goalkeeper helped Ghana secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite doubts about him initially, the goalkeeper proved his critics wrong with a breathtaking display against Nigeria in the two legged play offs.

Many Ghanaians complained why the handlers of the Black Stars will have to descend into the basement of the English football league for a goalkeeper upon the abundance of talents at the country's disposal.

But Wollacot has since shut down his critics with his performance especially during the two legged 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs with Nigeria

"Honestly I didn't pay attention to what they said said about the call-up, all I needed to do was to train hard to excel," Jojo Wollacott told Oyerepa FM on people who ridiculed his debut Black Stars call-up

