I didn’t have enough time - Milovan Rajevac opens up on the disastrous 2021 AFCON

Milovan Rajevac 52870324 Former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has attributed Ghana's disastrous 2021 African Cup of Nations campaign to him not getting enough time to prepare his team before the tournament.

The Serbian coach supervised Ghana's worst-ever campaign in the African Cup of Nations after his team finished bottom of the group in the 2021 African Cup of Nations without winning a game.

Speaking about Ghana's performance in the tournament which resulted in his sacking, the Serbian has claimed that he didn't get enough time to implement his ideas as he did during his first stint from 2008 to 2010.

“Last time I didn’t have enough time to implement everything I wanted, like the first time in Ghana. In order to achieve great targets, time is of the essence,” he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

He added that he won't turn down a future opportunity to coach the Black Stars for the third time as he has unfinished business with the team.

“I have unfinished business with Black Stars. No one knows what the future holds. Ghana is my second home, so if another opportunity arises for me to come there, I will consider it seriously.”

