I didn’t know whom to trust during my spell with the Black Stars – CK Akonnor

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has opened up on his spell with the Black Stars, saying he didn’t know whom to trust at some point in time.

Akonnor was appointed to lead the Black Stars in January 2020, replacing Kwesi Appiah after the expiration of his contract.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer was shown the exit door three months to start of the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon on the back of an unimpressive performance of the national team.

He was then replaced by Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac, who went with the team to Cameroon, where Ghana experienced their worst-ever AFCON performance after amassing just a point.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Akonnor disclosed he didn’t know whom to trust during his Black Stars spell.

“No, [ I didn’t take the job too early]. I don’t think it was early, what I needed was encouragement and I didn’t get it,” he told JoySports.

“When you look at the atmosphere that I worked, it was a tough one. It got to a time I didn’t know who to trust, or who to speak to.

“I was in the middle of too many things which made it difficult for me, very difficult,” he emphasised.

“Listen,” he began the narration of his journey. “I had been an assistant, U-17, Frimpong Manso, I had been an assistant, Orlando [Wellington], U-20, I was assistant, Black Stars. I have coached Eleven Wise, Right to Dream Academy which is now the biggest Academy in West Africa, Hearts of Oak, big team; Kotoko, AshGold, and I am getting close to 50 [years old] and you say it was early for me?

“You want me to be 70 or 80 years old before I manage the team? It didn’t work as it ought to doesn’t mean it was too early for me,” he said.

Akonnor’s appointment was censured by even former teammates, one he says was very disappointing and discouraging.

“When I first started the job, a lot of people criticised my appointment which was disappointing. A lot of people who have played in the national team before and they know me; it is discouraging. It was more challenging and I was not too favoured. I don’t know what they were looking for.”

 

Source: footballghana.com
