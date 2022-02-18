I didn't see any 'strange' spiritual practice at AFCON - Randy Abbey

former GFA PRO, Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey narrates Black Stars' spiritual practices during the AFCON

Ghana fail to record a win at AFCON



Ghana share spoils with Gabon at AFCON



Former Black Stars management Committee member, Randy Abbey has denied the use of 'juju' in the camp of the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON).



According to multiple reports, during the AFON, some players allegedly performed directions with their spiritualists 'mallams' before matchdays.



Randy Abbey who was a management committee member at the time said the only spiritual practice he witnessed was Christian and Muslim prayer before and after training.

"Let’s look at this tournament in Cameroon, I was fortunate enough to be there. I didn’t see the practice of any religious or spiritual thing that was a problem to anybody in the team, I didn’t see. I would see the team gather, they will say a Christian prayer before they will start they will end with a Muslim prayer. They will do their Jama and they go. I never entered into anybody’s room so I don’t know what anybody did in their room. And sometimes when I hear people make those statement I ask what they saw? You know the level of rumour mongering. Like I said spirituality and religion has been in football for ages," he said while the topic pop up during a discussion on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana.



Abbey added that such claims becomes topical when people try to find the cause of the team's failure at major tournaments.



"But I think that sometimes when there is failure and we are therefore looking for things to blame, we turn to just cast the net so wide and sometimes dwell on things that really are inconsequential to the things that we are speaking about at this time."



Ghana recorded their worst performance at the AFCON after exiting the competition at the first round without a win.



The Black Stars were in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros. The West African side placed fourth in the group with just a point following a one-all draw with Gabon.