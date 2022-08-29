I don't care about monkey chants' - Ajax striker Brian Brobbey

Dutch-born Ghana striker Brian Brobbey

Dutch-born Ghana striker Brian Brobbey was the subject of vile monkey chants by supporters of FC Utrecht in their 2-0 win on Sunday morning.

The striker scored the second goal for the Dutch champions after Stephen Berghuis had given his side the lead in the early minutes of the game.



Berghuis then turned supplier for Brobbey as he sent in a cross which the striker glanced home to make it 2-0 for Ajax.



But the player in an interview with ESPN after the match says he did not hear it but does not care as his side won the game.



“Monkey chants? I didn't hear it, but after the game I looked at my phone and my brother said they did. They might get fined. I don't care. Of course it's not a nice thing to hear, but we were up 0-2. Let them talk. In the end we won and they lost.”



The KNVB football association have since responded to the misconduct.

"The professional football prosecutor is investigating whether the club can be blamed," a statement read. "It is also taken into account whether they track down the perpetrators and nominate them for a national stadium ban.



"Previously, perpetrators of discriminatory chants went free too often because the available images in combination with sound were not sufficient as evidence. Hopefully that will not happen again in the future."



FC Utrecht director Thijs van Es speaks has blasted the behaviour of supporters, who also briefly halted the game after a firework was set off.



"We have identified the fireworks thrower, he has now been arrested," he said. "We also have the individuals who have shouted in the picture. We will go after that. It may be small numbers, but they screw up."