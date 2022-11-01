8
I don't know if I'm going to go - Nico Williams on World Cup

Nico Williams Bilbao Nico Williams

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bilbao attacker Nico Williams has stated that he doesn't know if he will be in Qatar with the Spanish National Team.

Nico Williams has been in a rich vein of form for Athletic Bilbao this season. Nico has scored three goals and assisted four in 12 games.

The youngster added that he is working hard and taking things step by step.

" I don't know if I'm going to go , but with work I think that in the end the results will come and hopefully I can go. I'm going step by step,"

Nico Williams and his brother Inaki Williams decided to go their separate ways at the international level. Whiles Inaki Williams has decided to play for Ghana, his younger brother Nico has opted for Spain.

