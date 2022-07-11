I don't know why I was left out of 2010 World Cup squad - Laryea Kingson

Laryea Kingson

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingson says that he still harbours a lot of pain in him as to the reasons why he was left out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The winger was primed for the 2006 World Cup but a senseless red card against Zimbabwe at the 2006 AFCON meant that he was handed an additional ban ruling him out of the World Cup after doing so well during the qualifiers.



Having played a pivotal role during the qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup, the former Hearts of Oak winger was left out of the final 23 although he was part of the provisional squad initially announced.



According to the talented footballer not playing at the World Cup ever is a blot on his copybook and it hurts him a lot anytime he recalls it.



“The 2010 World Cup was the one that finished me. Immediately after the 2006 World Cup, I joined the team again and I played all the games in the qualifiers the friendly games and I was out again,” he said on MX24 TV.



“I was not on suspension and I don’t know what happened. A day before they moved to South Africa, I was asked to go home. I am still searching for answers and criteria they used to take me out.”

According to him he still questions how he was not qualified for a 23-man squad at a time when he was fully fit and enjoying a great time at the club level.



“I look at the squad and I don’t see myself going out of the 23-man squad. I was playing regularly on my team, I don’t like talking about this but it’s the decision of whoever made that decision.



“it's something that keeps ringing in my head because if you ask me if I enjoyed my career I would say yes apart from that me not enjoying the World Cup and that is it.”



Laryea Kingston who is now a coach said, “I know as a coach I would win something for Ghana.”