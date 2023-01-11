I don't understand why 10 mins was added in our game against Kotoko - Oly PRO Saint Osei

Photo from the Kotoko vs. Oly game

Accra Great Olympics PRO Saint Osei says he doesn't understand why 10 minutes was added on in their Ghana Premier League match week 11 game against reigning champions Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko almost suffered a home defeat to Great Olympics on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League but for a late strike from Andrews Appau.



The Porcupine Warriors hosted the Dade Boys at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a matchday 11 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



After recess, Great Olympics needed just two minutes to take the lead. A good start after the break saw Bashiru Abdul score with a fine effort to give the visitors the advantage.



While Asante Kotoko will fight to come back into the game, the club could not score until 9 minutes into injury time.



A strike from Andrews Appau did the trick for the reds as they forced the match to end in a 1-1 draw.

Saint Osei reacting to the result said:



“Those who watched the game will see that Great Olympics we were on top of the game. For me I think that if it weren’t for the 10 minutes seriously which shouldn’t have been added I don’t think Kotoko would have equalize.



"Everybody saw it we play for within 90 minutes worse case three, four or five is added," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"This 10 minutes was a serious thing I haven’t seen this before even the World Cup. Our goalkeeper was injured it didn’t take three minutes plus or minus other injuries to other players if you added it it wont be 10 minutes.



"Yes created and squandered chances but the game was so plain. It was clear Great Olympics was on top. When the 10 minutes came and I saw that something is wrong,” he added