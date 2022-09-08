1
Menu
Sports

I don’t feel good about Black Stars goalkeeping department - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

DAN Kweku Yeboah DKY.jpeg Sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has registered his displeasure about Black Stars goalkeeping department.

According to him, the goalkeeping department is of great concern to any team who wants to win a title.

He explained that Ghana had good replacement for goalkeepers until Richard Kingson bowed out of the game.

Speaking on Peace FM’s afternoon sports show, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said some products of Kotoko must be given the chance in the Black Stars.

“For me, I think that every department is well covered but my only issue is that can these goalkeepers take us far,” he stated.

He added, “in 2006, Olele’s role cannot be overemphasized, Sammy Adjei was there for Hearts of Oak’s Champions League title when you go to Kotoko they have a rich history of keepers like Anthony Osei Kojo, Eddie Ansah and co.

“Any team that won any major title had a good goalkeeper but I want to know if the goalkeepers at our disposal can help us in difficult times.

“If they are admitting 28 players at the World Cup, why don’t we send 4 goalkeepers? Let’s add Abalorah because he is the number one goalkeeper for his club. I don’t know what we are waiting for before we give Danlad Ibrahim an opportunity.

“I don’t know for others but feel good about our goalkeeping department,” the sports journalist said.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Related Articles: