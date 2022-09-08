I don’t feel good about Black Stars goalkeeping department - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has registered his displeasure about Black Stars goalkeeping department.

According to him, the goalkeeping department is of great concern to any team who wants to win a title.



He explained that Ghana had good replacement for goalkeepers until Richard Kingson bowed out of the game.



Speaking on Peace FM’s afternoon sports show, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said some products of Kotoko must be given the chance in the Black Stars.



“For me, I think that every department is well covered but my only issue is that can these goalkeepers take us far,” he stated.



He added, “in 2006, Olele’s role cannot be overemphasized, Sammy Adjei was there for Hearts of Oak’s Champions League title when you go to Kotoko they have a rich history of keepers like Anthony Osei Kojo, Eddie Ansah and co.



“Any team that won any major title had a good goalkeeper but I want to know if the goalkeepers at our disposal can help us in difficult times.

“If they are admitting 28 players at the World Cup, why don’t we send 4 goalkeepers? Let’s add Abalorah because he is the number one goalkeeper for his club. I don’t know what we are waiting for before we give Danlad Ibrahim an opportunity.



“I don’t know for others but feel good about our goalkeeping department,” the sports journalist said.



