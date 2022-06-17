I don’t give attention to racism – Ghana midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh

Joseph Attamah Larweh

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh has voiced his thoughts on racism, indicating he does not give attention to such act.

Racism against black players has become a global pandemic with FIFA struggling to get rid of the canker.



Speaking on Angel TV, the former Tema Youth star who believes racism is not on the rise in Turkey disclosed he does not take such act serious.



“I don’t remember if I have suffered racism, I laugh on whatever the fans do during games. They use to insult the black players but I always laugh when they do that, in fact, I don’t take racism serious”



“Racism is in Turkey but it is not on the rise as compared to other countries,” he said.



The Black Stars versatile player enjoyed an amazing campaign with Turkish top-flight side Kayserispor, scoring two goals in 37 games in the just-ended season.

He played an instrumental role as the club lifted the 2021/22 Turkish Cup.



Meanwhile, Attamah Larweh who has become a subject of interest for clubs is not thinking about a move away from Kayserispor.



