I don’t hate Ghanaians coaches, I only want the best for my team – Alhaji Grusah

Bankroller of King Faisal Babes, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Alhaji Grusah wants coaches to win matches

The King Faisal Bankroller wants to win the league title



King Faisal are second on the league table



The Bankroller of King Faisal Babes, Alhaji Karim Grusah has revealed he will always sack coach who fails to perform at his best.



King Faisal have enjoyed a good start to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign picking up 13 points in six games.



Last season, Alhaji Grusah parted ways with at least 3 coaches who failed to help the team win game in the GPL. The Insha Allah boys performed abysmally such that they had to wait till the last match to survive relegation.



Although, Alhaji Grusah has been described as a man who does not shy away from sacking coaches, the veteran football administrator says he only wants the best for his team.

According to him, “the problem of Ghanaian journalist is that, they are not being fair to me Karim Grusah. I want a fair coach not one who will discriminate. Sacking a coach is not a problem for me.”



King Faisal coach Nurudeen Amadu who has steered the team to the summit of the table has been very influential in the team’s success this season.



Although, the coach has not set sights on winning the Ghana Premier League, Alhaji Grusah holds a contrary view.



He said, “We are maintaining the one we have now. We have given him a two year contract, we pray Allah blesses him to help us win the league.”



