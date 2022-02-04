I don't hate Kurt Okraku - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Sports Broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has revealed that he does not hate the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah has been on the heels of the GFA boss following the Black Stars worst underwhelming performance at the 2021 AFCON.



The renowned sports presenter lashed out at Kurt Okraku and claimed that the GFA should have apologized instead of shifting blame after the AFCON 2021 fiasco.

However, Sheik Tophic, a member of Kurt Okraku’s camp took a swipe at Yeboah describing him as a hypocrite since he is only trying to pitch the GFA president against Ghanaians.



But speaking on Friday, Dan Kwaku Yeboah disclosed that he harbours no form of hatred against the GFA boss. “It was Judas who told Santo that you can hate the statement but you can’t hate the person,” the former GFA Normalization Committee spokesperson stated.



Dan Kweku Yeboah made this statement on Friday, February 4, 2022, when he was asked about his relationship with Kurt Okraku.



The Black Stars poor performance at the AFCON 2021 saw them pick just one point after losing to Morocco, Comoros and drawing to Gabon.