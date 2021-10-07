I don't have any ambitions to become GFA president - Tony Baffoe

Former CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe

Former Black Stars, Tony Baffoe says he is not interested in becoming the president of the Ghana Football Association.

Tony Baffoe, a former General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football, however, adds that he is ready to help if the association needs his services.



"For now, I don't have any ambitions to become an FA president; people asked me the same thing during Kwesi Nyantakyi's time and for now I am very happy with what I am doing, my life is fulfilled," he told Graphic Online.



"I just finished four years serving at the highest level of African football so I am fine. I told the GFA I am there if they need me, I'll be ready to support," he added.

Meanwhile, the former FC Metz player has been a keen observer of the Kurt Okraku administration and believes that they are on track.



"They [GFA] are working, they've been around for two years and the next two years also are going to be very important. Definitely, when you come to the FA you'll never keep the same team. You make some changes, which are also unpopular and which is normal as a leader. But generally, let's see what happens in the next two years," he said.