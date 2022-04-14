0
I don’t have any issue with GFA – Baby Jet explains pro-Ashimeru tweet before Nigeria game

ASAMMOOO Majeed Ashimeru

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has explained his tweet about Majeed Ashimeru’s Black Stars omission before the crucial World Cup clash against Nigeria.

Gyan, who is the all-time topscorer of Ghana took to social media to express his displeasure about the exclusion of the Anderlecht star.

But the Ghana Football Association later released a statement disclosing the midfielder could not join due to an injury.

Speaking on Peace FM, Gyan disclosed he has no issue with the FA but was rather expressing his opinion.

“I follow most of the guys in Europe and truth be told, I don’t know Majeed Ashimeru anywhere but I face reality and say things as it is and that is why sometimes people cannot deal with me, I will look in your face and tell you the truth

“So, when the list came out I felt he should be included at least because he is playing for a top team in Belgium (Anderlecht) and he is a key player in the team. Even if he is not in the plans of the coach at least he should be in the team due to his performance and that is why I came out after the list was released”

“I don’t have any personal issue with anybody, I was just expressing my opinion and people do agree with me”

The Black Stars managed to qualify for the World Cup without the Anderlecht ace and Majeed Ashimeru has been out with an injury since March.

