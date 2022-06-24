0
Sports

I don’t influence player selection at Kotoko – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kotoko Etouga Asante Kotoko SC

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah has stressed that he does not influence player selection at the club.

Throughout the 2021/22 football season, there were allegations that the football administrator meddled with team selection on matchdays.

Addressing the issue in an interview with Asempa FM on Friday, June 24, 2022, Nana Yaw Amponsah said it is never true.

“I don't influence player selection. I want the coach to make their own decision and when it come to defending your actions, you do it yourself and not me. I assist in recruitment but not to influence player selection,” Nana Yaw Amponsah said.

Ahead of next season, the Asante Kotoko CEO said the club will be hoping to make an impact in the CAF Champions League title.

The team won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season and will have the chance to represent Ghana in Africa next season.

