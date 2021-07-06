'I don't know if it was a fixed match' - Annor Walker after Eleven Wonder defeat

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has emphatically reiterated that he has no idea if their matchday 32 game against Techiman Eleven Wonders was fixed.

The Wonder club hosted the Techiman based club at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 4, 2021.



However, Olympics lost 1-0 after 90 minutes with Abass Ganiu scoring the decisive goal with five minutes left on the clock to give the visitors a huge win on the day.



The defeat sparked a wave of criticism among their fans amid claims of match-fixing in a bid to help Wonders to escape relegation.



The suspicion cast doubt about the integrity of the game in the West African nation with two matches to wind down the season.



But Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has revealed he is not aware if the game was fixed.



“If it was a fixed game I knew nothing about it,” he said.