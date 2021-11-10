'I don't know where I belong' - Gladson Awako breaks silence on his transfer saga

Gladson Awako

•Transfer frustration: Gladson Awako says he doesn't know where he belongs

• Awako yet to make official debut for Hearts of Oak since signing



• Hearts of Oak failed to settle the balance of Gladson Awako's transfer



Black Stars midfielder Gladson Awako has said he is confused about the team he is eligible to play between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak.



The former TP Mazembe man completed a move to the GPL titleholders during the just-ended transfer window for a fee of GHC100,000.



Hearts settled half of the amount mentioned above as required by the terms agreed and was said to pay the balance on October 2.



The rainbow team could not meet the deadline, which Olympics claim a clause in the agreement allows the player to return if the league champions did not pay the money in time.

Due to the back and forth between the two neighbuoring clubs, the 31-year-old is yet to make his official debut for the Phobians.



While his transfer saga was being discussed on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports show, Awako sent a message to the host, Kwadwo Mensah Moshosho.



The message was: "I want to play, but I don't know whether I belong to Accra Hearts of Oak or Accra Great Olympics,"



Currently, Gladson Awako is yet to resume training after Hearts of Oak officially excused him in September to sort out personal issues.



