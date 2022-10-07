I don’t listen to noise about Otto Addo – GFA vice

GFA Vice President, Mark Addo

Ghana Football Association vice president, Mark Addo, has disclosed that he pays no heed to comments about the performance of Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.

Coach Addo has come under criticism following the Black Stars' poor performance. The Black Stars lost by 3-0 to Brazil but defeated Nicaragua by 1-0 in their friendlies in September.



Despite the Black Stars' poor performance in recent matches, Mark Addo reserves that coach Otto Addo's cannot be judged based on Ghana’s recent performance.



According to him, the coach’s ability to accept responsibility is enough proof of his hard work.



"I don’t listen to those noises, the reason being that you can’t just judge a person on one game. The coach admitted his mistakes and it’s a mark of great leadership," Mark Addo told Angel FM.



The Black Stars were ranked last among the 32 teams that qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

JNA/BOG