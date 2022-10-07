0
Menu
Sports

I don’t listen to noise about Otto Addo – GFA vice

Mark Addo New.jpeg GFA Vice President, Mark Addo

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Football Association vice president, Mark Addo, has disclosed that he pays no heed to comments about the performance of Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.

Coach Addo has come under criticism following the Black Stars' poor performance. The Black Stars lost by 3-0 to Brazil but defeated Nicaragua by 1-0 in their friendlies in September.

Despite the Black Stars' poor performance in recent matches, Mark Addo reserves that coach Otto Addo's cannot be judged based on Ghana’s recent performance.

According to him, the coach’s ability to accept responsibility is enough proof of his hard work.

"I don’t listen to those noises, the reason being that you can’t just judge a person on one game. The coach admitted his mistakes and it’s a mark of great leadership," Mark Addo told Angel FM.

The Black Stars were ranked last among the 32 teams that qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Related Articles: