I don't need a technical director - Samuel Boadu tells Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak win 2022 MTN FA Cup

Hearts of Oak set to sack Samuel Boadu ahead of the African campaign



Former Hoffenheim coach Huub Stevens set to replace Samuel Boadu



Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has responded to claims made by board member, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, that he lacks the experience to lead the club to the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.



Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, claims that the current Accra Hearts of Oak technical team cannot perform in Accra, though they won the 2022 MTN FA Cup.



“I have a problem with Hearts’ technical direction of the club. Most of the players appear to be indisciplined in the team and are either aged or lazy,” he told Angel FM.

Reacting to this, Samuel Boadu stated that he is happy with his technical team and does not need a technical director.



"It's up to the board and management to decide, but at the moment, I don't need a helping hand.



"I am happy with my technical team. We have achieved success since joining the club so there is no need for a helping hand," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



Hearts of Oak have won the 2021/22 FA Cup against Bechem United and will represent the country in next season's CAF Confederations Cup.



Former Hoffenheim coach, Huub Stevens, is set to be the next Accra Hearts of Oak coach if the Phobians part ways with Samuel Boadu.