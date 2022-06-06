I don’t regret choosing Ghana over Netherlands - Edwin Gyasi

Beitar Jerusalem forward Edwin Gyasi

Beitar Jerusalem forward Edwin Gyasi has disclosed he has no regret after choosing Ghana over Netherlands despite the sadness of his parents who wanted him to represent the latter.

Since making his debut for the Black Stars in a 5-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Congo on 5 September 2017, Gyasi has gone on to make four more appearances - taking his total tally to five with a goal to his credit.



The 30-year-old last played for Ghana in 2019 against Kenya under the auspices of Kwesi Appiah as the head coach of the Black Stars.



“I played my 1st game for Ghana against Congo in the Worldcup Qualifies and it felt really like home."

"My parents were so happy that I was wearing the Black Stars jersey representing Ghana but now they are sad because I’m not currently part of the team," Gyasi told Kessben FM.



"I don’t regret choosing Ghana over the Netherlands, Quincy Owusu Abeyie inspired me with my decision to play for Ghana, there can only be more caps ahead and I absolutely have no regrets choosing Ghana over the Netherlands."