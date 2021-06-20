I don’t regret decision to move to AS Monaco - Ex-Black Starlet captain Ayiah

Former Black Starlet captain, Eric Ayiah

Former Black Starlet captain Eric Ayiah has said that he does not regret joining French Ligue 1 outfit Monaco despite struggling to break through the club's youth system.

Ayiah joined the former Ligue 1 champions from Ghanaian side Charity Stars on a five-year contract in 2017.



He played a key role in leading Ghana to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon and the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.



The 21-year-old scored four goals for Ghana to finish second top scorer at the AFCON U-17 tournament.



"Our facilities here [Ghana] are not up to what they have in France," Ayiah told Original FM.

"I think it is a better place to start from if only you have the aim to play football and also, the academy that I have played for about two and a half years now has helped me to learn a lot."



“If I watch some of my past videos, I can see there is a lot of improvement in many aspects of my game."



“I don’t regret the decision to move to Monaco. Joining Monaco has really helped me in terms of their facilities and what we have here in Ghana."