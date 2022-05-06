I don't regret not playing in the Champions League - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has said that he has no regret about not playing in the UEFA Champions League.



Playing in the Champions League is one of the biggest dreams of most young players if not all. However, not all of them get to live the dream.



Asamoah Gyan in his book the LeGyandary acknowledges how big the competition is but says he does not feel he underachieved by not playing in the competition.

"I do not think that not playing in the UEFA Champions League took anything from my career. I am aware that it is the most-watched competition in the world when it comes to club football, and many of the world's best players prove their worth there. In my case, when I look back, I could have played in one of the top teams in Europe, but you know how it is. It could not happen to me."



Gyan left the shores of Ghana in 2003 after securing a move to Italian series A side Udinese.



He left Europe in 2012. Throughout his 9 years of playing for Udinese, Stade Renne, and Sunderland, Gyan did feature in the Champions League before moving to Al-Ain in Asia.



"Although I left Europe in my prime. I had a good time in Asia and what matters for me is that when I went there, I made a big splash. Of course, sometimes, I think about not playing in the European Champions League, but I remind myself that when life gave me lemons, I made a lot of lemonade out of them."



Asamoah Gyan,36, is yet to retire as he had said that he feels there is some football left in him. He last played for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League in 2021.

Asamoah Gyan launched his LeGyandary book on April, 30 at the Kempinski hostel.



